Cleveland Clinic names former Vizient exec chief supply chain officer

Steve Downey has been appointed chief supply chain and patient support services officer for Cleveland Clinic, a Nov. 16 news release shared with Becker's said.

"Steve is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of knowledge in healthcare supply chain and international logistics," said Bill Peacock, the health system's chief of operations. "We will certainly benefit from his appetite for innovation, as well as his relationships across the industry."

Mr. Downey most recently spent four years as the group senior vice president of supply chain operations at Vizient, a healthcare consulting company based in Irving, Texas. During his tenure, he was responsible for supply chain guidance for more than 35 acute and 200 non-acute facilities across the U.S., the news release said.

He previously worked for Geodis, an international supply chain and logistics firm headquartered in France, where he served as senior vice president of the company's healthcare and consumer electronics market.