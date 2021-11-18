UVM Health Network announces 2 leadership changes

University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington appointed Rebecca Shutts, MSN, RN, and Heather Stein, MD, to leadership positions in November.

Ms. Shutts was named chief nursing officer for Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center, a Nov. 12 news release said. She previously served as the director of practice operations for Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., a UVM Health Network hospital where she held a variety of roles since 2003.

Dr. Stein was selected to serve as medical staff president for the health system. She previously held the title of CMO for Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.). Dr. Stein's professional interests include addiction treatment, and she has a board certification in addiction medicine, a news release said.