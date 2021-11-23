5 recent CNO moves

The following chief nursing officer appointments have been reported since Oct. 28: 

Dianne Aroh, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Yolanda Coleman, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Dan Shearn, MSN, RN, joined Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network as chief nursing officer.

Rebecca Shutts, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Eric Wallis, DNP, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

