Henry Ford Health System names chief nursing officer

Eric Wallis, DNP, has been appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, a role he will assume on Dec. 1.

Dr. Wallis will replace Barbara Rossmann, RN, who has been serving as both the health system's chief nursing officer and president of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich. She will remain in her leadership role at the latter, an Oct. 27 news release said.

Dr. Wallis currently serves as president of the health system's West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.

Before joining Henry Ford in 2019, Dr. Wallis held numerous leadership positions including as vice president, COO and chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas; and vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at OhioHealth in Marion, the news release said.

Henry Ford Health System employs more than 33,000 people, including 6,600 nurses.