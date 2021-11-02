Virginia Mason Franciscan Health names CNO

Dianne Aroh, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a Nov. 1 news release said.

"We are pleased to welcome Dianne to Virginia Mason Francsican Health,” said Gary Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "As an integral part of our executive leadership team, Dianne will bring more than 25 years of progressive leadership to our care teams, nurses and communities, to ensure our patients receive the best care possible."

Ms. Aroh most recently served as executive vice president and chief clinical and patient care officer of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center since 2006. The hospital was one of the first in the U.S. to receive the Magnet Award for Nursing Excellence, the news release said.

She assumed her new role on Nov. 1.