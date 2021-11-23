Former Sinai exec named CNO of Chicago's Weiss Memorial Hospital

Yolanda Coleman, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. 

She assumed the position on Oct. 25, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"Dr. Coleman is a recognized leader within the nursing field who is known for her perseverance and enthusiasm in professional healthcare," said the hospital's CEO Irene Dumanis. "She has excelled in her career on several touchpoints, including the improvement of patient outcomes and introduction of new technology that improves the quality, safety and delivery of patient care."

Dr. Coleman previously served as the vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill. Before that, she served as the system executive director for care transformation, care continuum and clinical excellence as well as associate chief nursing officer for Sinai Health System in Chicago.

