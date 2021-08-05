9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after July 29:

1. Nancy Averwater was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

2. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire next year.

3. Tiffany Caster was named COO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both in San Francisco.

4. Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

5. Amy Johnson was appointed by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division as vice president of physician alignment.

6. Jamie Kabanuk, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.

7. Carolyn Leja, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health's Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals in Michigan.

8. Ayoka Pond was named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

9. Lauren Trumbo was named CFO and vice president of finance for Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals.





