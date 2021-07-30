Spectrum Health names CNO for hospitals

Carolyn Leja, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health's Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals in Michigan, the health system said July 29.

Ms. Leja, a certified nurse midwife, served as director of women's and infant services at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., before her new role.

She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in parent and child nursing/midwifery from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Spectrum Health said she also is pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice and an MBA from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.