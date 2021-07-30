HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast division taps Amy Johnson to lead physician alignment

Amy Johnson was appointed by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division as vice president of physician alignment.

In this role, she will manage specialty alignment efforts within Houston and South Texas markets, according to a July 29 news release. She began her new role June 28.

"Amy's unique experience in large-scale physician enterprise strategy and operations will be an asset in her new role," Evan Ray, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast division, said in the release. "Her robust background in physician development, management and practices will allow for a seamless integration into our division team."

Ms. Johnson previously served as vice president of business development and as system operations leader for the musculoskeletal clinical program at St. Louis-based SSM Health.

