Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care appointed two new vice presidents and promoted its chief human resources officer, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 4.

Three things to know:

1. Nancy Averwater, vice president and chief human resources officer, was named senior vice president.

2. Robbie Johnson was promoted to vice president and chief development officer.

3. Ayoka Pond was named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.