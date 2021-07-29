Dignity Health names COO for 2 San Francisco hospitals

Tiffany Caster was named COO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both in San Francisco, health system officials said July 28.

Ms. Caster most recently served as assistant administrator over Sutter Valley Hospitals, a nine-hospital region affiliated with Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health. She also was assistant administrator for Sutter Lakeport (Calif.), and she was director of laboratory, environmental services and transportation for Sutter Roseville (Calif.).

In her new role, she will be responsible for the majority of ancillary, support departments, service lines and clinics at St. Mary's and Saint Francis, as well as radiation oncology at Saint Francis, according to Dignity Health, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. She will also focus on managing physician contracts and leading process improvement efforts.

Ms. Caster began her new role July 12.