Guthrie taps nurse as new CIO

Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

Ms. Couts is vice president of Epic program, clinical systems and integration at Guthrie. She will begin the CIO role Aug. 8, according to a July 23 internal newsletter.

Ms. Couts earned an associate degree in nursing from Stark State College of Technology in Canton, Ohio, a bachelor's degree in education from University of Akron (Ohio) and a master's degree in health administration from University of Phoenix.