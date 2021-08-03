CEO to retire after 35 years with Premier Health

Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, will retire in 2022, the organization said Aug. 2.

Ms. Boosalis has been with the Dayton, Ohio-based health system for 35 years. She plans to retire around the end of the first quarter of next year.

"Mary has done an exceptional job, leading Premier through some of the most challenging times in the history of our community and in the health system's 130 years, all with the highest standard of ethics," Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees, said in a news release. "She is mission-driven and is a talented strategic thinker who finds and implements well thought-out solutions. She places her focus on patients and the physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff at Premier —all with the goal to build stronger and healthier communities."

Ms. Boosalis became president and CEO of Premier Health in 2017, after serving as COO of the health system. She also served as president and CEO of Dayton-based Miami Valley Hospital, which is part of Premier Health.

She is credited with playing a key role in the development of the Miami Valley Hospital South campus; working with city officials and other business partners to improve area neighborhoods near Miami Valley Hospital and in northwest Dayton; and playing a key role in Premier Health's decision to join the M.D. Anderson Physician Network, among other accomplishments.

Premier Health said Ms. Boosalis is looking forward to being with her family.

