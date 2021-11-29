Mayo Clinic names new CNO addition to southwest Wisconsin leadership team 

Lisa Archer, RN, has been named chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region, the health system said Nov. 24.

She succeeds Jason Fratzke, PhD, who left the role in April to serve as vice chair of nursing at the health system's headquarters in Rochester, Minn.

"We are very excited to welcome Lisa to the executive leadership team," said Paul Mueller, MD, Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin regional vice president. "Her thoughtful leadership and dedication to patient care will be a tremendous asset to the nursing practice."

Ms. Archer most recently served as patient care director for the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children's Minnesota in Saint Paul. She previously was the administrative nursing supervisor at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.