10 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 9:

Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire as chief nursing officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Judy Frum, BSN, was named COO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center.

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president, chief nurse executive and chair of nursing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Marisela Marrero, MD, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's South Florida region.

Sammie Mosier, BSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare.

Molly Reagan, RN, was named Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health's permanent vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

Dawnett Willis was appointed CEO of Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

Barbara Anne Vogelsang, MSN, RN, was appointed interim chief clinical officer at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, Calif.