HCA Healthcare CNO to retire; successor named

Sammie Mosier has been appointed chief nursing officer of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, effective Dec. 1. She will succeed Jane Englebright, PhD, who will retire at the end of the year, according to a Sept. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Mosier, who has been with HCA for 25 years, is vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare’s National Group. She began her career with the company as a medical-surgical bedside nurse at Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center, eventually becoming the hospital’s chief nursing officer. In 2012, she became HCA Healthcare's assistant vice president of nursing practice.

Dr. Englebright is retiring after nearly 30 years with HCA Healthcare. She joined the company in 1992 as a critical care nurse at Lewisville (Texas) Medical Center. In 2007, Dr. Englebright became HCA Healthcare’s first chief nurse executive. She will continue to serve as an adviser through February 2022, according to the news release.

"We thank Jane for her dedicated service to HCA Healthcare and admire her tireless advocacy for advancing patient outcomes and nursing practice," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. "She continuously brings forward the voice of front-line care providers to enable high quality care for the benefit of our patients. Her impact as HCA Healthcare’s first chief nurse executive will leave a lasting legacy."