Steward Health Care taps first president to oversee South Florida Region

Marisela Marrero, MD, has been named the first president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's South Florida region. She will oversee the five hospitals the health system acquired from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in August.

Dr. Marrero will continue to serve as president of Steward's Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, a title she assumed in August, in addition to her new regional role. She most recently served as president of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., according to a press release shared with Becker's Sept. 14.

Dr. Marrero is a board-certified emergency room physician. She completed her medical training at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead these outstanding medical teams across the greater Miami region as we address the unique health care needs of the communities and the ongoing COVID-19 surge," she said. "I look forward to partnering with our skilled and compassionate providers and community stakeholders to increase investments in our facilities and clinical services in the months and years ahead."