Memorial Sloan Kettering names chief nurse executive

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, has been appointed senior vice president, chief nurse executive and chair of nursing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, effective in November. She will succeed Elizabeth McCormick, who is retiring after more than two decades with the organization.

Dr. Gosselin currently serves as chief nursing and patient care services officer at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. Before assuming the role in 2016, she served as the associate chief nursing officer for both the Duke Cancer Institute and the ambulatory care service line, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 13.

"I am delighted to welcome Tracy to MSK. She is a proven academic medical center leader with a strong record of clinical expertise, scholarship, and mentorship of staff at all levels," said Kathryn Martin, Memorial Sloan Kettering's COO. "I have no doubt she will continue to advance our exceptional nursing practice and make important contributions toward achieving MSK's strategic objectives."