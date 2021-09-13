Broward Health Medical Center taps COO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center has named Judy Frum, BSN, COO of the 716-bed hospital.

Ms. Frum most recently served as COO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., according to a press release shared with Becker's Sept. 13. During her tenure, she received special congressional recognition for implementing rescue and evacuation efforts for nursing home residents during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Before assuming her COO role, she was the hospital's chief nursing officer.

"With Judy’s proven track record of executive leadership and strong connection to the Broward community, she will quickly become a proven asset to our hospital and the entire health system," said Heather Vavericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center.