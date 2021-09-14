North Memorial Health names CNO

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health has made Molly Reagan, RN, its permanent vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, effective immediately. She has served in the role in an interim capacity since October 2020, a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 14 said.

Ms. Reagan previously served as the health system's director of patient care, hospitalist medicine, professional practice, and development and education, according to LinkedIn.

Before joining North Memorial Health in 2015, she was the director of hospital operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.