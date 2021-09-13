Floyd County Medical Center names new CEO

Dawnett Willis has been appointed CEO of Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa, effective Oct. 4.

Ms. Willis brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership, business development and operations experience to the role, a Sept. 13 news release said. She most recently served as the chief ancillary and operations officer at Pella (Iowa) Regional Medical Center. Before that, she was the acting CEO at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, Iowa, and the regional strategy, planning and business development executive for UnityPoint Health Waterloo (Iowa) Region.

"I am impressed with how committed the board, the physicians, the employees and staff of FCMC are to the healthcare of our community," she said. "I look forward to joining them in moving forward with their goals and vision for the future."