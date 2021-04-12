15 hospital, health system CNO moves in 2021

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer moves have been reported this year.

1. Nicole Barnett, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

2. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

3. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, retired as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

4. Jelinda Gose, MSN, RN, was named CNO of HCA Healthcare's Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

5. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

6. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

7. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

8. Lisa Massarweh, DNP, MSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and CNO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital.

9. Lyn McKee, RN, was appointed CNO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Okla., according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

10. Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota.

11. Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

12. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and CNO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

13. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

14. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

15. Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services at Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

