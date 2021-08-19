7 women on the move in healthcare

Listen The following leadership moves by women were reported since Aug. 12. Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, has been appointed as the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth.



Allison Suttle, MD, was selected as the chief quality officer at Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.



Valarie McPherson, MSN, RN, has been named the chief nursing officer of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J.



Sanjay Desai, MD, has been tapped as the chief academic officer and vice president of the American Medical Association. Dr. Desai will replace Susan Skochelak, MD, who has been with the organization for more than a decade.



Rhonda Adams Scott, PhD, RN, has been appointed market COO and president of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga (Tenn.).



Paulette Heitmeyer, RN, was selected as CNO at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.



Lindsey Osting, BSN, RN, has been named president of OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus. She succeeds Mike Reichfield, who will retire in late August.

