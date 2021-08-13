Lindsey Osting named president of OhioHealth Doctors Hospital

Lindsey Osting, BSN, RN, has been named president of OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus. She succeeds Mike Reichfield, who will retire in late August.

Ms. Osting is Doctors Hospital's first female president. She has served in several leadership roles, including as chief nursing officer, since joining the OhioHealth system in 2010.

"This is a wonderful organization, and a fantastic team at Doctors Hospital," Ms. Osting said in an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's. "As the former chief nursing officer, I have had the great opportunity to have a front-row seat to some of the best care happening in the state of Ohio. As a leader, you must be ready to serve and do what is best for the team. I've been able to work side-by-side with Mike Reichfield for years and have seen how much of a difference he has made. I have learned so much from him, and will continue to elevate this hospital, team, and community as he has."