Fountain Valley Regional Hospital names new CNO

Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital has appointed Paulette Heitmeyer, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Heitmeyer previously served as Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital's senior vice president of clinical operations and interim chief nursing officer, beginning in 2019, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 16.

"Paulette is a wonderful addition to our executive team," said Bryan Rogers, group chief executive officer of Tenet Health Pacific Coast. "She has proven her ability to develop strong teams that provide superior patient care and service excellence. Her leadership will help us continue to deliver on our vision of being a community built on care."