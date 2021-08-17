Hackensack Meridian taps new CNO

Valarie McPherson, MSN, RN, has been named the chief nursing officer for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Ms. McPherson joins the Glen Ridge, N.J.-based organization from Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, where she served as CNO. She has also held leadership positions in several California hospitals and in the Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare system, a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 17 said.

"I am excited to join Mountainside Medical Center," Ms. McPherson said. "Nurses serve in some of the most important roles in healthcare and make a difference every day in the lives of our patients. Mountainside is an outstanding community hospital, and it is my honor to collaborate with nursing and physicians to advance the hospital's care."