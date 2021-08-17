CHI Memorial names Rhonda Adams Scott COO, president

Rhonda Adams Scott, PhD, RN, has been named market COO and president of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga (Tenn.).

Dr. Scott has more than 22 years of healthcare leadership experience and a strong background in all aspects of acute care hospitals, a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 16 said. She most recently served as COO and executive vice president of Atlanta-based Grady Health Systems, a level 1 trauma center with 953 beds.

"The majority of her experience aligns perfectly with CHI Memorial's current journey," said the hospital's CEO, Janelle Reilly. "She has a strong reputation of mentoring leaders who have progressed to advanced positions within healthcare, and fosters a collective purpose to fulfill our vision and extend the healing ministry of the church."