OhioHealth appoints chief nursing exec, plans to expand nursing recruitment nationwide

Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, has been appointed as the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth.

Ms. Latney joined the system in June from Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, according to an Aug. 18 news release. At Jefferson, she was the vice president of nursing business operations. She also served as the chief nursing officer, chief transformation officer and chief nursing executive at Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

In her position, Ms. Latney will address workforce shortages, such as implementing in-hospital training for new nurses and how nurses are leaving acute care settings because of stress.

"What some of these nurses have been through is almost war-like," Ms. Latney said. "The well-being of our associates is very important to me."

She will expand the active recruitment of nurses from within Ohio and nationwide.

"We need to expand our focus outside Ohio to attract younger nurses and those with talents that reflect our mission," she said.

Ms. Latney earned her nursing degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Master of Science in nursing healthcare management from the University of Phoenix. She is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Phoenix for health administration.