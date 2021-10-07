7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 30:

Michelle Adamolekun has been appointed chief people and culture officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

Keisha Bickham was appointed COO at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, part of HCA Healthcare's West Florida hospital system.

Peggy Kirk was named president and CEO of Chicago-based Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare.

Nancy Paridy was named president and chief administrative officer of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Heather Schimmers, RN, was selected as Gundersen Health System's new COO and chief nursing officer.

Tonja Thigpen, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital South.