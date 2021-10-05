Former Novant Health exec named chief people and culture officer at Cone Health

Michelle Adamolekun has been appointed chief people and culture officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

Ms. Adamolekun will lead a team of human resources professionals in increasing employee recruitment and retention amid unprecedented challenges with staffing shortages, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Adamolekun most recently served as the chief human resources officer at Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center since 2019. Before that, she was a human resources officer with St. Louis-based Ascension Health.

"I have the fortunate privilege of continuing to enhance our culture, which I believe is our competitive advantage," Ms. Adamolekun said. "It is a culture with a highly valued and empowered workforce, one that is able to respond to market challenges and provide exceptional care for our patients, each other and our community."