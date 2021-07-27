6 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer and chief nursing officer moves have been reported since June 14.

1. Ardelle Bigos, MSN, was promoted to CNO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

2. Brian Daly, MD, CMO of Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.

3. William Killinger, MD, was named CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) and Texas City, Texas-based Houston Healthcare Mainland.

4. Walt Noble, MD, was tapped as CMO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

5. Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

6. Charles Vannoy, RN, was promoted to vice president for patient care services and CNO of the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.