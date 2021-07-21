Penn State Hershey names new CNO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 
Listen

Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, effective in September, the organization said July 20.

Ms. Szkolnicki is the medical center's vice president of nursing, acute and ambulatory care. She will replace Judy Himes, MSN, RN, who is retiring.

Before joining Hershey, Ms. Szkolnicki served as COO of Crozer Keystone Health Access Network in Springfield, Pa. 

She also previously was CNO and senior vice president of patient care services for Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia and COO of Drexel University Physicians, also in Philadelphia.

Read more about Ms. Szkolnicki here

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles