Penn State Hershey names new CNO

Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, effective in September, the organization said July 20.

Ms. Szkolnicki is the medical center's vice president of nursing, acute and ambulatory care. She will replace Judy Himes, MSN, RN, who is retiring.

Before joining Hershey, Ms. Szkolnicki served as COO of Crozer Keystone Health Access Network in Springfield, Pa.

She also previously was CNO and senior vice president of patient care services for Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia and COO of Drexel University Physicians, also in Philadelphia.

