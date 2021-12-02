8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Nov. 29:

Lisa Archer, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region.

Stacie Call, MSN, was named chief nursing officer for Mercy Health's Youngstown and Lorain markets in Ohio.

Michelle Crawford was named CFO of Mercy Health's Youngstown and Lorain markets.

Cindy Dennison was named CFO for Mercy Health-Lorain and Oberlin, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Allen.

Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, was appointed chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's Northern California region.

Ruth Krystopolski was named president of Ayin Health Solutions at Providence.

Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, was named president of St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital.

Susan Stacey, BSN, was named chief executive for Providence's Inland Northwest Washington area.