Providence announces 2 new leadership appointments

Renton, Wash.-based Providence announced the leadership appointments of Susan Stacey, BSN, RN, and Ruth Krystopolski.

Ms. Stacey was appointed chief executive for the Providence Inland Northwest Washington service area, the health system said Dec. 1. She currently serves as COO and chief nursing officer for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash.

Ms. Stacey succeeds Peg Currie, BSN, RN, who is retiring in January after 40 years in healthcare.

Ms. Krystopolski was named president of Ayin Health Solutions, a population health management company and subsidiary of Providence. She previously served as the senior vice president of population health at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, a Nov. 29 news release said.