Providence names chief executive of Northern California region

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, chief executive of the health system's Northern California region.

In her new role, Ms. Driscoll will oversee six hospitals in addition to the region's ambulatory facilities, medical offices and healthcare services, a Nov. 29 news release said.

Ms. Driscoll currently serves as president of Tacoma General and Allenmore Hospitals, part of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. She also leads the health system's West Pierce and Kitsap County markets.

She will assume her position with Providence on Jan. 17, 2022.