Mercy Health announces leadership reorg: 5 things to know

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) has announced a leadership reorganization that will follow the retirement of Market President Ed Oley in January 2022.

Five things to know:

1. John Luellen, MD, president of Mercy Health-Youngstown (Ohio), will take on an additional role as president of the Lorain facility, a Dec. 1 news release shared with Becker's said.

2. The following individuals will assume responsibility for both the Youngstown and Lorain markets on Jan. 2, 2022: Michelle Crawford will become CFO, Martin Tursky will become COO, James Kravec, MD, will become chief clinical officer and Stacie Call, MSN, will become chief nursing officer.

3. Gil Palmer, MD, market chief clinical officer for Mercy Health-Lorain, has been named president of Lorain Hospital.

4. Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, market chief nursing officer for Lorain and president of Mercy Health's Allen Hospital in Oberlin, Ohio, will become president of St. Joseph Warren Hospital in the Youngstown market when the current president retires in April 2022, the news release said.

5. Cindy Dennison, CFO for Mercy Health-Lorain, will become the facility CFO for the Lorain and Allen Hospitals.