10 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer and CNO/chief nursing executive moves have been reported since Feb. 1.

1. Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as CMO of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

2. Trina Espinola, MD, was named CMO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

3. Jelinda Gose, MSN, RN, was named CNO of HCA Healthcare's Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

4. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

5. Jaya Kumar, MD, was named CMO of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

6. Lyn McKee, RN, was appointed CNO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Okla., according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

7. Jeffrey Nicastro, MD, was named CMO and network chair of surgery for Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system with locations in New York and Connecticut.

8. Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

9. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

10. Frank Dos Santos, DO, was named CMO of Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

More articles on executive moves:

CEO to retire from Iowa hospital after 4 decades

Michigan hospital names new CEO, CFO

UPMC names VP for health services in Ireland

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.