20 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following chief nursing officer and CMO moves have been reported since Sept. 1:

Doug Brewer, MD, was named CMO of Erlanger Medical Group in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Christopher Bucciarelli, MD, was appointed CMO of Riverview, Fla.-based St. Joseph's Hospital-South.

Thomas Diemer, MD, retired from his CMO role at Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Karen Doyle, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire from her role as chief nursing officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Missy Feather, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Walterboro, S.C.-based Colleton Medical Center.

Robert Frank, MD, was named CMO of Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health System.

Melissa Fritz was named chief nursing officer of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nurse executive at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Scott Jessie, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital.

Kelly Keefe Marcoux, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

Clint Kendall was named chief nursing officer of Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C., part of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health.

Wayne Lipson, MD, was named CMO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Sammie Mosier, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.



Colin O'Reilly, DO, was named CMO of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

Diane Pearl, MD, announced her resignation from her CMO position at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

Catherine Rabon, MD, was named CMO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health's inland rural hospitals.

Mohan Rao, MD, was appointed chief medical officer for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (Ky.).

Molly Reagan, RN, was named Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health's permanent chief nursing officer.

Klaus Thaler, MD, announced his resignation from his CMO role at San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.