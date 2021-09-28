Mission Health names new CEO, chief nursing officer for Angel Medical Center

Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health appointed Clint Kendall CEO and chief nursing officer at Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C. His new role became effective Aug. 4.

Mr. Kendall succeeded Karen Gorby, MSN, who retired after serving as CEO and chief nursing officer since February 2016, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

"I am excited to be in the community of Franklin and look forward to caring for the people of this area in my new role at Angel Medical Center," Mr. Kendall said. "I hope to meet many of you in the coming months."