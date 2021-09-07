Colleton Medical Center taps CNO

Missy Feather, DNP, RN, has returned to Walterboro, S.C.-based Colleton Medical Center as its chief nursing officer.

Dr. Feather previously served in two roles at Colleton from 2010 to 2017 as both the director of critical care services and the director of clinical informatics, according to an Aug. 17 announcement. She most recently served as the division vice president of nursing informatics and interim vice president of nursing for HCA Healthcare's South Atlantic Division in Charleston, S.C.

"My goal with the CNO role is to build trust, consensus and act as the chief advocate for the nurses so we can ensure high quality, safe patient care for the people of Walterboro and the surrounding counties," Dr. Feather said. "I live here, my family is here and I'm looking forward to working close to home again and developing a culture of highly engaged, passionate nurses to care for our community."