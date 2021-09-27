Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital names chief nursing officer

Bloomington, Minn.-based provider network HealthPartners has appointed Melissa Fritz chief nursing officer of its Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. She will also serve as vice president of the hospital's patient care services.

Ms. Fritz previously spent 14 years with Minneapolis-based Allina Health, where she held progressive leadership roles in hospital nursing operations, intensive care and neuroscience, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"Melissa is passionate about developing relationships and building trust within teams and shares our goal of creating a culture where everyone feels welcomed, valued and included," said Jennifer Myster, president of Methodist Hospital. "She also brings expertise in performance improvement, enhancing hospital throughput, developing leaders and improving patient experience."