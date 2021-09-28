Upstate University Hospital names chief nursing officer

Scott Jessie, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital.

Mr. Jessie had been serving as interim chief nursing officer since the retirement of Nancy Page at the end of June, a Sept. 23 news release said.

Mr. Jessie has served in a variety of leadership roles at the hospital since 2007, including as patient service manager in the surgical intensive care unit, associate director of nursing emergency services and executive director of nursing.



"It's gratifying to know that the top candidate for this position is right here on our campus," said Robert Corona, DO, CEO of Upstate University Hospital. "Scott Jessie has a sterling career in nursing, and his work at Upstate has encompassed many facets of the profession. We are fortunate to have him here and part of our leadership team."