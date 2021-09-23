University of Maryland Medical Center names chief nursing officer

Karen Doyle, DNP, RN, has been appointed senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Dr. Doyle brings more than 35 years of nursing experience to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 23. She most recently served as senior vice president of nursing and operations at the organization's Baltimore-based R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

"Karen has a broad array of experience as a proven, transformational leader," said Bert O’Malley, MD, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center. "She has been instrumental in the success of several key initiatives and delivering innovative patient experience solutions. We are fortunate to have such a strong, strategic internal leader assume this role as we navigate through challenging times and prepare for the future."