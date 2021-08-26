6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported since Aug. 19:

Marcella Gravalese has been named vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group North in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Cassidy Hoelscher has been appointed CEO of BJC Healthcare and Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Ill., now under construction.

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health announced the selection of Claire Mooney, DNP, as senior vice president and COO of the health network's future Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center, scheduled to open Sept. 13.

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis has appointed Nicole Paulk senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, has been named COO and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical Center.

Brie Sandow, MSN, RN, has been named COO and chief nursing officer of St. Luke's Health System's Meridian (Idaho) Medical Center.