St. Luke's brings two new executives onboard

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, announced the appointments of two leadership positions, effective Aug. 30.

Brie Sandow, MSN, RN, has been named COO and chief nursing officer of the health system's Meridian (Idaho) Medical Center. Ms. Sandow has held multiple leadership positions and overseen several critical initiatives throughout her 20-year tenure with the organization, according to an Aug. 13 announcement.

Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, has been named COO and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical Center.

Dr. Robertson has spent more than a decade in nursing leadership. She most recently served as chief nursing officer at Campbell County Health, a 90-bed acute care hospital in Gillette, Wyo., according to the announcement.