Cassidy Hoelscher named CEO of future BJC Healthcare, Encompass Health rehabilitation institute

Cassidy Hoelscher has been appointed CEO of BJC Healthcare and Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Ill., which is now under construction. The 40-bed hospital is slated to begin accepting patients in February of 2022.

Ms. Hoelscher, who assumed the position on Aug. 16, will be responsible for overseeing The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois' day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality, a press release shared with Becker's Aug. 23 said.

Ms. Hoelscher has served in multiple leadership roles at BJC HealthCare's Memorial Care Center over the past 10 years. She was also the program coordinator of therapy and a licensed physical therapist assistant at Reliant Healthcare Management Company in St. Louis.