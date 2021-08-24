Baptist Health Medical Group North gets new vice president

Marcella Gravalese has been named vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group North in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Ms. Gravalese most recently served as assistant vice president of operations at HCA Physician Services Group's East Florida division where she was responsible for the operations of 100 ambulatory clinics, five urgent care centers and multiple graduate education programs throughout South Florida, an Aug. 23 press release said.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcella to the Baptist Health family,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “She brings the technical competencies to succeed in this role and has demonstrated a personal commitment to developing people and leading teams–two invaluable skills that will help further Baptist Health Medical Group North’s mission of providing the highest level of care to patients in Palm Beach County.”