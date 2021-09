6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 2:

Missy Feather, DNP, RN, returned to Walterboro, S.C.-based Colleton Medical Center as its chief nursing officer.

Wendy Franke was named Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center's director of quality.

Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, was appointed vice president for prevention at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Diane Pearl, MD, will step down from her CMO position at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

Wendy Ryan, RN, was appointed director of surgical services at Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.

Carla Zupko, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.