Virginia health system names first chief nursing executive

Theresa Trivette, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing executive for Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System.

Dr. Trivette, who has 20 years of nursing leadership experience, previously served as the chief nursing officer for Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health in the network's Kingsport, Tenn. market, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the health system. She also held leadership roles at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"I am honored to serve Valley Health in this new role as the chief nurse executive," she said. "I will work to assure consistent patient care practices and standards, and educate and mentor nursing staff and nursing leadership across our system."