7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after June 11.

1. Jennifer Bergersen was named CEO of Granite Hills Hospital in West Allis, Wis.

2. Maria Lariccia Brennan, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

3. Toni Bishop-McWain, DNP-C, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4. Helen Boucher, MD, was appointed to a new joint position as interim dean for Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and chief academic officer for Tufts Medical Center's parent health system, Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

5. Sheilah O'Halloran will serve as executive vice president and general counsel at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

6. Amy Perry will serve as executive vice president of integrated care delivery and CEO of the hospital division at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

7. Nikki Sumpter will serve as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.